Facil in Berlin
About
A serene fine dining restaurant with two Michelin stars, located on the top floor of the Mandala Hotel near Potsdamer Platz. It offers a pleasant view over a green inner courtyard with bamboo, instantly creating a sense of calm and lightness in the heart of bustling Berlin.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Potsdamer Str. 3, 10785 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00