Restaurant Tim Raue in Berlin
About
A vibrant representative of Berlin’s fine dining scene with two Michelin stars, located in the trendy Kreuzberg district. This is where chef Tim Raue, a Berlin native, creates bold fusion cuisine: a European foundation with powerful Asian influences — from spicy wasabi to Thai aromas and Chinese philosophy.
Features
Seating
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Pet-friendly
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Rudi-Dutschke-Straße 26, 10969 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00