Nobelhart & Schmutzig in Berlin
About
An intimate two-Michelin-star restaurant in the picturesque Kreuzberg district of Berlin, where simplicity meets brilliance. There’s no unnecessary décor: a cozy wooden counter by the open kitchen lets you watch the chefs work their magic.
Features
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Friedrichstraße 218, 10969 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00