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Nobelhart & Schmutzig in Berlin

Nobelhart & Schmutzig

About

An intimate two-Michelin-star restaurant in the picturesque Kreuzberg district of Berlin, where simplicity meets brilliance. There’s no unnecessary décor: a cozy wooden counter by the open kitchen lets you watch the chefs work their magic.

Features

Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Friedrichstraße 218, 10969 Berlin
+493025940610

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00