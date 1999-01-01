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Hugos in Berlin

Hugos

About

An elegant one-Michelin-star restaurant, holding its star since 1999, located on the 14th floor of the InterContinental Berlin. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning views over Berlin’s rooftops, the Zoo, and the Victory Column — the perfect backdrop for a romantic dinner.

Features

Wine list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

Budapester Str. 2, 10787 Berlin
+493026021263

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday18:30 - 00:00
Thursday18:30 - 00:00
Friday18:30 - 00:00
Saturday18:30 - 00:00