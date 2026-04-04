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Hugos in Berlin

Hugos

About

An elegant one-Michelin-star restaurant, holding its star since 1999, located on the 14th floor of the InterContinental Berlin. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning views over Berlin’s rooftops, the Zoo, and the Victory Column — the perfect backdrop for a romantic dinner.

Features

Винная карта
Веганские блюда
Вегетарианские блюда
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 18:30 - 00:00
Thursday 18:30 - 00:00
Friday 18:30 - 00:00
Saturday 18:30 - 00:00