Hugos in Berlin
About
An elegant one-Michelin-star restaurant, holding its star since 1999, located on the 14th floor of the InterContinental Berlin. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning views over Berlin’s rooftops, the Zoo, and the Victory Column — the perfect backdrop for a romantic dinner.
Features
Винная карта
Веганские блюда
Вегетарианские блюда
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка
Contacts
Budapester Str. 2, 10787 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday 18:30 - 00:00
Thursday 18:30 - 00:00
Friday 18:30 - 00:00
Saturday 18:30 - 00:00