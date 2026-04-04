Lorenz Adlon Esszimmer in Berlin
About
An elegant fine dining restaurant located in the historic Adlon Kempinski hotel right by the Brandenburg Gate. It’s an intimate space with a limited number of tables, a fireplace, and a classic, slightly palatial interior, with windows overlooking one of Berlin’s main landmarks.
Features
Посадочные места
Винная карта
Вегетарианские блюда
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Extra Info
HOURS
Saturday 19:00 - 23:00