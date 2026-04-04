Profile
RU

Lorenz Adlon Esszimmer in Berlin

Lorenz Adlon Esszimmer

About

An elegant fine dining restaurant located in the historic Adlon Kempinski hotel right by the Brandenburg Gate. It’s an intimate space with a limited number of tables, a fireplace, and a classic, slightly palatial interior, with windows overlooking one of Berlin’s main landmarks.

Features

Посадочные места
Винная карта
Вегетарианские блюда
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Extra Info

HOURS
Saturday 19:00 - 23:00