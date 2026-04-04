Sphere Tim Raue in Berlin
About
A newly renovated revolving restaurant at a height of 207 meters in the Berlin TV Tower (Fernsehturm), where star chef Tim Raue presents Berlin cuisine with a modern twist.
Features
Веганские блюда
Винная карта
Бронирование столов
Wi-Fi
Посадочные места
Тихая обстановка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Alexanderplatz, Panoramastraße 1A, 10178 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 09:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 09:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 09:00 - 23:00
Thursday 09:00 - 23:00
Friday 09:00 - 23:00
Saturday 09:00 - 23:00
Sunday 09:00 - 23:00