Barge in Brussels
About
An exquisite one‑Michelin‑starred restaurant in Brussels. Creative nature‑inspired cuisine: intense flavour combinations and ethical ingredients. An interesting wine list. Within walking distance of the Galeries Royales Saint‑Hubert.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Bd d'Ypres 33, 1000 Bruxelles
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday19:00 - 23:00
Wednesday19:00 - 23:00
Thursday19:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday19:00 - 23:00