We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Barge in Brussels

Barge

About

An exquisite one‑Michelin‑starred restaurant in Brussels. Creative nature‑inspired cuisine: intense flavour combinations and ethical ingredients. An interesting wine list. Within walking distance of the Galeries Royales Saint‑Hubert.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Bd d'Ypres 33, 1000 Bruxelles
+3224257360

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday19:00 - 23:00
Wednesday19:00 - 23:00
Thursday19:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday19:00 - 23:00