We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Comme chez Soi in Brussels

Comme chez Soi

About

A legendary two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Brussels (founded in 1926) in Art Nouveau style, near Grand-Place. Exquisite Franco-Belgian cuisine, masterful use of sauces, signature Ardennes ham mousse. An elegant atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Pl. Rouppe 23, 1000 Bruxelles
+3225122921

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday12:00 - 20:30
Thursday12:00 - 20:30
Friday12:00 - 20:30
Saturday12:00 - 20:30