Comme chez Soi in Brussels
About
A legendary two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Brussels (founded in 1926) in Art Nouveau style, near Grand-Place. Exquisite Franco-Belgian cuisine, masterful use of sauces, signature Ardennes ham mousse. An elegant atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Pl. Rouppe 23, 1000 Bruxelles
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday12:00 - 20:30
Thursday12:00 - 20:30
Friday12:00 - 20:30
Saturday12:00 - 20:30