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RU

Humus x Hortense in Brussels

Humus x Hortense

About

A famous vegan fine dining restaurant in the Ixelles district (Brussels). A Michelin Green Star and 50 Best Discovery. «Botanical gastronomy» — using only seasonal plant‑based ingredients.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Rue de Vergnies 2, 1050 Bruxelles
+32474653706

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 23:30
Thursday18:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30