Humus x Hortense in Brussels
About
A famous vegan fine dining restaurant in the Ixelles district (Brussels). A Michelin Green Star and 50 Best Discovery. «Botanical gastronomy» — using only seasonal plant‑based ingredients.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Rue de Vergnies 2, 1050 Bruxelles
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 23:30
Thursday18:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30