Kamo in Brussels
About
An exquisite one‑Michelin‑starred Japanese restaurant in Brussels’ Ixelles district. Refined cuisine based on the freshest ingredients, unique tasting menus. Contemporary design with wooden finishes — an atmosphere of Tokyo calm.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Chau. de Waterloo 550A, 1050 Ixelles
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:30 - 20:00
Tuesday18:30 - 20:00
Wednesday18:30 - 20:00
Thursday18:30 - 20:00
Friday12:00 - 20:00