Aux Armes de Bruxelles in Brussels
About
A legendary Belgian cuisine restaurant in central Brussels (Îlot Sacré). Mussels, carbonade, vol-au-vent, oysters. Cosy atmosphere, first‑class service. A gastronomic institution of the city.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Rue des Bouchers 13, 1000 Bruxelles
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:30