La Villa in the Sky in Brussels
About
One of Brussels’ most unusual restaurants, atop the 120‑metre IT Tower (25th floor). One Michelin star, panoramic city views.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
IT Tower, Louizalaan 480/25th floor, 1050 Brussel
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday19:30 - 21:15
Wednesday12:00 - 21:15
Thursday12:00 - 21:15
Friday12:00 - 21:15
Saturday19:30 - 21:15