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RU

La Villa in the Sky in Brussels

La Villa in the Sky

About

One of Brussels’ most unusual restaurants, atop the 120‑metre IT Tower (25th floor). One Michelin star, panoramic city views.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

IT Tower, Louizalaan 480/25th floor, 1050 Brussel
+3226446914

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday19:30 - 21:15
Wednesday12:00 - 21:15
Thursday12:00 - 21:15
Friday12:00 - 21:15
Saturday19:30 - 21:15