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RU

Menssa in Brussels

Menssa

About

A contemporary fine dining restaurant in Woluwe‑Saint‑Pierre (Brussels), one Michelin star. Chef Christophe Hardiquest’s project featuring an innovative format of kitchen‑guest interaction.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Av. de Tervueren 453, 1150 Woluwe-Saint-Pierre
+3223466615

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30