Bozar Restaurant in Brussels
About
A two-Michelin-starred restaurant by Karen Torosyan in Victor Horta’s Palace of Fine Arts in central Brussels. Jewel-like classical French cuisine, legendary dishes in pastry (world champion title). Elegant Art Deco interior, high ceilings, open kitchen.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Rue Baron Horta 3, 1000 Bruxelles
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday19:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:00
Saturday19:00 - 21:00