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RU

Zenzanome in Brussels

Zenzanome

About

A prestigious Italian restaurant in Brussels’ Sablon district (Michelin‑recognised). Chef Giovanni Bruno offers a modern interpretation of classic Italian recipes. Elegant interior, high‑quality ingredients, a harmony of tradition and culinary craftsmanship.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Pl. du Petit Sablon 1, 1000 Bruxelles
+3222231617

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:00