Zenzanome in Brussels
About
A prestigious Italian restaurant in Brussels’ Sablon district (Michelin‑recognised). Chef Giovanni Bruno offers a modern interpretation of classic Italian recipes. Elegant interior, high‑quality ingredients, a harmony of tradition and culinary craftsmanship.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Pl. du Petit Sablon 1, 1000 Bruxelles
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:00