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El Preferido de Palermo in Buenos Aires

El Preferido de Palermo

About

A legendary restaurant in a pink 1950s building in the heart of Palermo Soho. A former tavern, now a gastronomic landmark: perfect milanesa, house-made sausages, seasonal vegetables from their own farm.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Jorge Luis Borges 2108, C1425FFD Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
+541147746585

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 01:00
Tuesday11:30 - 01:00
Wednesday11:30 - 01:00
Thursday11:30 - 01:00
Friday11:30 - 01:00
Saturday11:30 - 01:00
Sunday11:30 - 01:00