El Preferido de Palermo in Buenos Aires
About
A legendary restaurant in a pink 1950s building in the heart of Palermo Soho. A former tavern, now a gastronomic landmark: perfect milanesa, house-made sausages, seasonal vegetables from their own farm.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Jorge Luis Borges 2108, C1425FFD Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 01:00
Tuesday11:30 - 01:00
Wednesday11:30 - 01:00
Thursday11:30 - 01:00
Friday11:30 - 01:00
Saturday11:30 - 01:00
Sunday11:30 - 01:00