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RU

Sottovoce in Buenos Aires

Sottovoce

About

An exquisite Italian restaurant with an elegant atmosphere, high service standards, and classic dishes: pasta, risotto, seafood. Stylish interior, a popular spot for dinner.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Av. del Libertador 1098, C1112ABN Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
+541136913317

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00