Sottovoce in Buenos Aires
About
An exquisite Italian restaurant with an elegant atmosphere, high service standards, and classic dishes: pasta, risotto, seafood. Stylish interior, a popular spot for dinner.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Av. del Libertador 1098, C1112ABN Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00