We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Gioia Cocina Botánica in Buenos Aires

Gioia Cocina Botánica

About

An exquisite vegan restaurant at the Palacio Duhau — Park Hyatt in Recoleta (recognised by the Michelin Guide). «Botanical» cuisine featuring vegetables, fruits, seaweed, and mushrooms: tasting menus and à la carte dishes with fermented products on a beautiful terrace.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Posadas 1350, C1011ABH Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
+541151711330

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:30 - 23:30
Tuesday12:30 - 23:30
Wednesday12:30 - 23:30
Thursday12:30 - 23:30
Friday12:30 - 23:30
Saturday12:30 - 23:30