Gioia Cocina Botánica in Buenos Aires
About
An exquisite vegan restaurant at the Palacio Duhau — Park Hyatt in Recoleta (recognised by the Michelin Guide). «Botanical» cuisine featuring vegetables, fruits, seaweed, and mushrooms: tasting menus and à la carte dishes with fermented products on a beautiful terrace.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Posadas 1350, C1011ABH Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:30 - 23:30
Tuesday12:30 - 23:30
Wednesday12:30 - 23:30
Thursday12:30 - 23:30
Friday12:30 - 23:30
Saturday12:30 - 23:30