Duhau Restaurante & Vinoteca in Buenos Aires
About
An exquisite restaurant at the Palacio Duhau — Park Hyatt in the Recoleta district, Buenos Aires. Signature Argentine cuisine with a focus on charcoal grilling and one of the city's finest wine lists.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Av. Alvear 1661, C1014AAD Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:30
Tuesday12:00 - 23:30
Wednesday12:00 - 23:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday19:30 - 00:00