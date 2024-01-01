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Fogón Asado in Buenos Aires

Fogón Asado

About

A prestigious restaurant with a modern take on traditional Argentine asado (barbecue). The establishment is featured in the 2024 Michelin Guide and is listed among the 101 best steakhouses in the world.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Gorriti 3780, C1172 Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:30 - 22:30
Tuesday12:30 - 22:30
Wednesday12:30 - 22:30
Thursday12:30 - 22:30
Friday12:30 - 22:30
Saturday12:30 - 22:30
Sunday19:30 - 22:30