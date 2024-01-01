Fogón Asado in Buenos Aires
About
A prestigious restaurant with a modern take on traditional Argentine asado (barbecue). The establishment is featured in the 2024 Michelin Guide and is listed among the 101 best steakhouses in the world.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Gorriti 3780, C1172 Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:30 - 22:30
Tuesday12:30 - 22:30
Wednesday12:30 - 22:30
Thursday12:30 - 22:30
Friday12:30 - 22:30
Saturday12:30 - 22:30
Sunday19:30 - 22:30