We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Aramburu in Buenos Aires

Aramburu

About

A two-Michelin-starred restaurant of contemporary Argentine cuisine by chef Gonzalo Aramburu. An exclusive 18-course tasting menu: innovative techniques, local ingredients (seafood, Angus beef), unique appetizers.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

Pasaje del Correo, Vicente López 1661, C1103ACY Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
+541148111414

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00