Aramburu in Buenos Aires
About
A two-Michelin-starred restaurant of contemporary Argentine cuisine by chef Gonzalo Aramburu. An exclusive 18-course tasting menu: innovative techniques, local ingredients (seafood, Angus beef), unique appetizers.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
Pasaje del Correo, Vicente López 1661, C1103ACY Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00