Bis Bistró in Buenos Aires
About
A cozy restaurant in a passage reminiscent of Parisian streets. Refined everyday cuisine by chef Gonzalo Aramburu: a warm atmosphere and high-quality dishes.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Vicente López 1661 Local 12, C1018 Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 15:00