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RU

Bis Bistró in Buenos Aires

Bis Bistró

About

A cozy restaurant in a passage reminiscent of Parisian streets. Refined everyday cuisine by chef Gonzalo Aramburu: a warm atmosphere and high-quality dishes.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Vicente López 1661 Local 12, C1018 Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
+541148135900

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 15:00