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Fervor in Buenos Aires

Fervor

About

The establishment is renowned for its emphasis on meat, fish and seafood, offering a refined atmosphere and high standards of service.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Posadas 1519, C1112ADA Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
+541148044944

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday07:30 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:30
Saturday12:00 - 00:30
Sunday12:00 - 00:00