Fervor in Buenos Aires
About
The establishment is renowned for its emphasis on meat, fish and seafood, offering a refined atmosphere and high standards of service.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Posadas 1519, C1112ADA Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday07:30 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:30
Saturday12:00 - 00:30
Sunday12:00 - 00:00