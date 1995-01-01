Cabaña Las Lilas in Buenos Aires
About
A renowned Argentine restaurant in Puerto Madero, established in 1995. Known for its premium in-house beef, exceptional service, and an award-winning wine list.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Av. Alicia Moreau de Justo 516, C1107 Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00