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Kölner Dom in Cologne

Kölner Dom

About

The most visited landmark in Germany and a masterpiece of Gothic architecture. What to see inside: Shrine of the Three Kings (Dreikönigsschrein): the largest reliquary in Western Europe. Milan Madonna: a 13th-century statue, one of the few surviving pieces from the old cathedral. Gero Crucifix (Gero-Kreuz): the oldest surviving monumental crucifix in Europe (c. 976 AD). Stained glass windows: including Gerhard Richter’s famous modern “pixel” window.

Contacts

Domkloster 4, 50667 Köln
+4922192584730

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday06:00 - 20:00
Tuesday06:00 - 20:00
Wednesday06:00 - 20:00
Thursday06:00 - 20:00
Friday06:00 - 20:00
Saturday06:00 - 20:00
Sunday06:00 - 20:00