Kölner Dom in Cologne

About

The most visited landmark in Germany and a masterpiece of Gothic architecture. What to see inside: Shrine of the Three Kings (Dreikönigsschrein): the largest reliquary in Western Europe. Milan Madonna: a 13th-century statue, one of the few surviving pieces from the old cathedral. Gero Crucifix (Gero-Kreuz): the oldest surviving monumental crucifix in Europe (c. 976 AD). Stained glass windows: including Gerhard Richter’s famous modern “pixel” window.