Basilika St. Gereon in Cologne
About
A Romanesque church built on the site of a cemetery in 380 AD. It is famous for its unique oval, decagonal dome that has survived since the Roman Empire. In 1920, the church was granted the status of a minor basilica. Its interior is decorated with medieval mosaics, frescoes, and ancient artifacts.
Contacts
Gereonskloster 2, 50670 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00