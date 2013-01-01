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RU

Marchal in Copenhagen

Marchal

About

Located within the historic Hotel d’Angleterre, this restaurant opened in 2013 and quickly established itself as Copenhagen’s premier destination for exceptional wine pairings and fine dining. Since 2014, it has consistently retained its Michelin star, cementing its reputation as one of the city’s leading gastronomic experiences.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Hotel d'Angleterre, Kongens Nytorv 34, 1050 København
+4533120094

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 22:00
Tuesday07:00 - 22:00
Wednesday07:00 - 22:00
Thursday07:00 - 22:00
Friday07:00 - 23:00
Saturday07:00 - 23:00
Sunday07:00 - 22:00