Høst in Copenhagen
About
A very popular New Nordic restaurant with a rustic-chic atmosphere. It is considered one of the most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Nørre Farimagsgade 41, 1364 København
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:30 - 00:00
Tuesday17:30 - 00:00
Wednesday17:30 - 00:00
Thursday17:30 - 00:00
Friday17:30 - 00:00
Saturday17:30 - 00:00
Sunday17:30 - 00:00