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RU

Høst in Copenhagen

Høst

About

A very popular New Nordic restaurant with a rustic-chic atmosphere. It is considered one of the most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Nørre Farimagsgade 41, 1364 København
+4589938409

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:30 - 00:00
Tuesday17:30 - 00:00
Wednesday17:30 - 00:00
Thursday17:30 - 00:00
Friday17:30 - 00:00
Saturday17:30 - 00:00
Sunday17:30 - 00:00