Søllerød Kro in Copenhagen
About
This is a historic inn dating back to 1677, with thatched roofs and whitewashed walls. If you want to experience classic Danish cuisine at the highest level, presented in a refined interpretation, this is the perfect choice.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Søllerødvej 35, 2840 Søllerød
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00