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Søllerød Kro in Copenhagen

Søllerød Kro

About

This is a historic inn dating back to 1677, with thatched roofs and whitewashed walls. If you want to experience classic Danish cuisine at the highest level, presented in a refined interpretation, this is the perfect choice.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Søllerødvej 35, 2840 Søllerød
+4545802505

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00