Koan in Copenhagen
About
This is the first Scandinavian restaurant to receive two Michelin stars for its Korean-inspired cuisine. Chef Christian Baek combines Korean techniques, such as fermentation and sauces, with Danish ingredients.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine list
Table reservations
Contacts
Langeliniekaj 5, 2100 København
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00