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RU

Koan in Copenhagen

Koan

About

This is the first Scandinavian restaurant to receive two Michelin stars for its Korean-inspired cuisine. Chef Christian Baek combines Korean techniques, such as fermentation and sauces, with Danish ingredients.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine list
Table reservations

Contacts

Langeliniekaj 5, 2100 København
+4528747840

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00