Alchemist in Copenhagen
About
A two-Michelin-star restaurant. It is not just a dinner but a complete theatrical experience lasting 3–4 hours. The restaurant features a massive dome onto which immersive video installations are projected, and guests are served more than 50 courses. The cuisine is highly experimental, creative, and emotionally engaging.
Features
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Refshalevej 173C, 1432 København K
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00