We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Geranium in Copenhagen

Geranium

About

A three-Michelin-star restaurant. It offers modern, refined vegetarian and vegan cuisine with a focus on vegetables and seafood, but no meat. It is considered one of the best restaurants in the world.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Per Henrik Lings Allé 4, 8. Sal, 2100 København
+4569960020

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30