Geranium in Copenhagen
About
A three-Michelin-star restaurant. It offers modern, refined vegetarian and vegan cuisine with a focus on vegetables and seafood, but no meat. It is considered one of the best restaurants in the world.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Per Henrik Lings Allé 4, 8. Sal, 2100 København
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30