Kadeau in Copenhagen
About
The restaurant has consistently maintained two Michelin stars. Its cuisine is based on ingredients from Bornholm, fermentation, and wild herbs. It features a distinctly Scandinavian aesthetic.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Wildersgade 10B, 1408 København
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00