AOC in Copenhagen
About
An elegant space with brick walls and flickering candlelight. Chef Søren Selin is known for his passion for deep umami flavors. The restaurant is renowned for its exceptional lobster, scallops, and halibut, complemented by rich sauces made from bones and fermented grains.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Dronningens Tværgade 2, 1302 København
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:00
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00