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Laguna Lounge in Dubai

Laguna Lounge

About

A beach bar and lounge on Palm Jumeirah. With a Mediterranean vibe, signature cocktails, and cuisine inspired by the French Riviera and Cyclades. By day it’s a relaxed seaside escape, by night a trendy bar with a DJ and shisha.

Features

Terrace
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Seating
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Sofitel Dubai The Palm Palm Jumeirah, East - Crescent Rd - Dubai
+97144556677

Extra Info

HOURS
Friday10:00 - 02:00
Saturday10:00 - 02:00
Sunday10:00 - 02:00