Birds in Dubai
About
A chic restaurant that combines a show club with world-class dining and theatre. The menu offers exquisite international cuisine and unique show programmes.
Features
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Valet parking
Seating
Panoramic view
Contacts
Valet parking available at P4, The Address Downtown Burj Dubai - 63rd floor - Burj Khalifa - Downtown Dubai - Dubai
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday16:00 - 01:00
Wednesday16:00 - 01:00
Thursday16:00 - 01:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00