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BLU Dubai in Dubai

BLU Dubai

About

A club with good music, atmosphere and quality service. It's the ideal place for a night out with a well-thought-out party programme.

Features

Terrace
Live music
Seating
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

V Hotel Dubai, Al Habtoor City - 260 Sheikh Zayed Rd - Business Bay - Dubai
+971521327981

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday22:00 - 04:00
Tuesday22:00 - 04:00
Wednesday22:00 - 04:00
Thursday22:00 - 04:00
Friday22:00 - 04:00
Saturday22:00 - 04:00
Sunday22:00 - 04:00