Number One in Edinburgh
About
A restaurant in the heart of the city with an impeccable reputation. It specializes in modern Scottish cuisine, using premium ingredients such as lobster and scallops.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Contacts
1 Princes St., Edinburgh EH2 2EQ
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 21:30
Thursday18:00 - 21:30
Friday18:00 - 21:30
Saturday18:00 - 21:30
Sunday18:00 - 21:30