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Number One in Edinburgh

Number One

About

A restaurant in the heart of the city with an impeccable reputation. It specializes in modern Scottish cuisine, using premium ingredients such as lobster and scallops.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations

Contacts

1 Princes St., Edinburgh EH2 2EQ
+441315576727

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 21:30
Thursday18:00 - 21:30
Friday18:00 - 21:30
Saturday18:00 - 21:30
Sunday18:00 - 21:30