1925 at the Pompadour in Edinburgh
About
Located in the Waldorf Astoria hotel. It is one of the most luxurious dining venues in the city, offering views of the castle. Chef Dean Banks presents tasting menus focused on seafood and game.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Princes Street The, Princes St., Edinburgh EH1 2AB
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday17:00 - 23:30
Thursday17:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:30