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1925 at the Pompadour in Edinburgh

1925 at the Pompadour

About

Located in the Waldorf Astoria hotel. It is one of the most luxurious dining venues in the city, offering views of the castle. Chef Dean Banks presents tasting menus focused on seafood and game.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Princes Street The, Princes St., Edinburgh EH1 2AB
+447401760638

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday17:00 - 23:30
Thursday17:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:30