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The Kitchin in Edinburgh

The Kitchin

About

Chef Tom Kitchin combines classic French techniques with the finest Scottish ingredients in a former wine warehouse. The restaurant offers both tasting menus and an à la carte selection, showcasing seasonal produce and a refined approach to modern Scottish cuisine.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Private dining
Table reservations
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Parking

Contacts

78, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6LX
+441315551755

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00