The Kitchin in Edinburgh
About
Chef Tom Kitchin combines classic French techniques with the finest Scottish ingredients in a former wine warehouse. The restaurant offers both tasting menus and an à la carte selection, showcasing seasonal produce and a refined approach to modern Scottish cuisine.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Private dining
Table reservations
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Parking
Contacts
78, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6LX
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00