Heron in Edinburgh
About
A restaurant with a relaxed fine-dining atmosphere and views of the river. It is known for its creative tasting menu.
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Contacts
87, 91A Henderson St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6ED
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday17:30 - 21:00
Thursday17:30 - 21:00
Friday17:30 - 21:00
Saturday12:00 - 21:00
Sunday12:00 - 21:00