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RU

Heron in Edinburgh

Heron

About

A restaurant with a relaxed fine-dining atmosphere and views of the river. It is known for its creative tasting menu.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash

Contacts

87, 91A Henderson St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6ED
+441315541242

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday17:30 - 21:00
Thursday17:30 - 21:00
Friday17:30 - 21:00
Saturday12:00 - 21:00
Sunday12:00 - 21:00