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The Spence in Edinburgh

The Spence

About

Located in a luxurious 19th-century former bank building. The venue combines Victorian grandeur with classic culinary techniques.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Live music
Vegetarian dishes

Contacts

39 St Andrew Sq, Edinburgh EH2 2AD
+441313223780

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 21:30
Tuesday07:00 - 21:30
Wednesday07:00 - 21:30
Thursday07:00 - 21:30
Friday07:00 - 22:00
Saturday08:00 - 22:00
Sunday08:00 - 21:30