The Spence in Edinburgh
About
Located in a luxurious 19th-century former bank building. The venue combines Victorian grandeur with classic culinary techniques.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Contacts
39 St Andrew Sq, Edinburgh EH2 2AD
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 21:30
Tuesday07:00 - 21:30
Wednesday07:00 - 21:30
Thursday07:00 - 21:30
Friday07:00 - 22:00
Saturday08:00 - 22:00
Sunday08:00 - 21:30