Avery in Edinburgh
About
A Michelin-starred restaurant located in the Stockbridge area, which borders the New Town. It offers a cozy atmosphere in a Georgian townhouse, with a focus on seafood and a unique drinks list featuring wine, sake, and sherry.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
54 St Stephen St, Edinburgh EH3 5AL
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 20:30
Wednesday17:00 - 20:30
Thursday17:00 - 20:30
Friday17:00 - 20:30
Saturday12:00 - 20:30
Sunday12:00 - 20:30