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RU

Avery in Edinburgh

Avery

About

A Michelin-starred restaurant located in the Stockbridge area, which borders the New Town. It offers a cozy atmosphere in a Georgian townhouse, with a focus on seafood and a unique drinks list featuring wine, sake, and sherry.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

54 St Stephen St, Edinburgh EH3 5AL
+441315634470

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 20:30
Wednesday17:00 - 20:30
Thursday17:00 - 20:30
Friday17:00 - 20:30
Saturday12:00 - 20:30
Sunday12:00 - 20:30