We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Saporium Firenze in Florence

Saporium Firenze

About

A restaurant in Florence, part of the Borgo Santo Pietro Group, Saporium Firenze follows a “farm-to-table” philosophy, focusing on contemporary Tuscan cuisine.

Features

Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

Lungarno Benvenuto Cellini, 63/R, 50125 Firenze FI
+39055212933

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:30 - 22:00
Wednesday12:30 - 22:00
Thursday12:30 - 22:00
Friday12:30 - 22:00
Saturday12:30 - 22:00
Sunday12:30 - 22:00