Saporium Firenze in Florence
About
A restaurant in Florence, part of the Borgo Santo Pietro Group, Saporium Firenze follows a “farm-to-table” philosophy, focusing on contemporary Tuscan cuisine.
Features
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Contacts
Lungarno Benvenuto Cellini, 63/R, 50125 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday12:30 - 22:00
Wednesday12:30 - 22:00
Thursday12:30 - 22:00
Friday12:30 - 22:00
Saturday12:30 - 22:00
Sunday12:30 - 22:00