Il Palagio in Florence
About
A one-Michelin-star restaurant located within Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, Il Palagio features chef Paolo Lavezzini, who blends Tuscan traditions with modern techniques, using seasonal ingredients and seafood.
Features
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Terrace
Seating
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Parking
Valet parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Borgo Pinti, 99, 50121 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 22:00
Tuesday19:00 - 22:00
Wednesday19:00 - 22:00
Thursday19:00 - 22:00
Friday19:00 - 22:00
Saturday19:00 - 22:00
Sunday19:00 - 22:00