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Il Palagio in Florence

Il Palagio

About

A one-Michelin-star restaurant located within Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, Il Palagio features chef Paolo Lavezzini, who blends Tuscan traditions with modern techniques, using seasonal ingredients and seafood.

Features

Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Terrace
Seating
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Parking
Valet parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Borgo Pinti, 99, 50121 Firenze FI
+390552626450

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 22:00
Tuesday19:00 - 22:00
Wednesday19:00 - 22:00
Thursday19:00 - 22:00
Friday19:00 - 22:00
Saturday19:00 - 22:00
Sunday19:00 - 22:00