La Leggenda dei Frati in Florence
About
A creative fine dining restaurant in Florence, located within Villa Bardini — La Leggenda dei Frati offers elegant dining in a historic villa adorned with artworks, along with a romantic terrace.
Features
Wine list
Terrace
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Contacts
Costa S. Giorgio, 6/a, 50125 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday19:30 - 22:00
Wednesday19:30 - 22:00
Thursday19:30 - 22:00
Friday19:30 - 22:00
Saturday19:30 - 22:00
Sunday19:30 - 22:00