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La Leggenda dei Frati in Florence

La Leggenda dei Frati

About

A creative fine dining restaurant in Florence, located within Villa Bardini — La Leggenda dei Frati offers elegant dining in a historic villa adorned with artworks, along with a romantic terrace.

Features

Wine list
Terrace
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

Costa S. Giorgio, 6/a, 50125 Firenze FI
+390550680545

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday19:30 - 22:00
Wednesday19:30 - 22:00
Thursday19:30 - 22:00
Friday19:30 - 22:00
Saturday19:30 - 22:00
Sunday19:30 - 22:00