Atto di Vito Mollica in Florence
About
A Michelin-starred restaurant offering refined contemporary Italian cuisine, where chef Vito Mollica reinterprets traditional Tuscan flavors with modern techniques, seasonal ingredients, and an elegant, creative approach.
Features
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Salotto Portinari Bistrot di Vito Mollica, Via del Corso, 6, 50122 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday19:00 - 22:30
Thursday19:00 - 22:30
Friday19:00 - 22:30
Saturday19:00 - 22:30
Sunday19:00 - 22:30