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Atto di Vito Mollica in Florence

Atto di Vito Mollica

About

A Michelin-starred restaurant offering refined contemporary Italian cuisine, where chef Vito Mollica reinterprets traditional Tuscan flavors with modern techniques, seasonal ingredients, and an elegant, creative approach.

Features

Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Salotto Portinari Bistrot di Vito Mollica, Via del Corso, 6, 50122 Firenze FI
+390555353555

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday19:00 - 22:30
Thursday19:00 - 22:30
Friday19:00 - 22:30
Saturday19:00 - 22:30
Sunday19:00 - 22:30