Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence
About
The flagship gastronomic restaurant of Florence with three Michelin stars, Enoteca Pinchiorri offers modern Italian cuisine with a creative approach, blending classic flavors with contemporary techniques.
Features
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Via Ghibellina, 87, 50122 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:30 - 22:00
Tuesday19:30 - 22:00
Wednesday19:30 - 22:00
Thursday19:30 - 22:00
Friday19:30 - 22:00
Saturday19:30 - 22:00
Sunday19:30 - 22:00