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Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence

Enoteca Pinchiorri

About

The flagship gastronomic restaurant of Florence with three Michelin stars, Enoteca Pinchiorri offers modern Italian cuisine with a creative approach, blending classic flavors with contemporary techniques.

Features

Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Via Ghibellina, 87, 50122 Firenze FI
+39055242777

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:30 - 22:00
Tuesday19:30 - 22:00
Wednesday19:30 - 22:00
Thursday19:30 - 22:00
Friday19:30 - 22:00
Saturday19:30 - 22:00
Sunday19:30 - 22:00