Jiang By Chef Fei in Guangzhou
About
A sophisticated restaurant with two Michelin stars, under the direction of Chef Fei, it serves modern Cantonese cuisine, distinguished by refined flavors, a creative approach to traditional recipes, and impeccable presentation of dishes such as the Canadian Geoduck Soup.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
3F, 389 Tianhe Rd, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, China
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday10:00 - 22:00
Sunday10:00 - 22:00