We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Jiang By Chef Fei in Guangzhou

Jiang By Chef Fei

About

A sophisticated restaurant with two Michelin stars, under the direction of Chef Fei, it serves modern Cantonese cuisine, distinguished by refined flavors, a creative approach to traditional recipes, and impeccable presentation of dishes such as the Canadian Geoduck Soup.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

3F, 389 Tianhe Rd, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, China
+862038088885

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday10:00 - 22:00
Sunday10:00 - 22:00